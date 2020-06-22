Justin Bieber Denies Sexual Assault Allegations & City Girls Return With Long Awaited Album [VIDEO]

What a weekend in entertainment, and The Lo Down has you covered with EVERYTHING that went down over the last 72 hours. Justin Bieber took to Twitter to respond to sexual assault allegations that surfaced over the weekend from a now deleted tweet from a user on Twitter. He adamantly denied ever being in the area that the woman mentioned in her initial tweet.

City Girls also dealt with some issues on the internet, with someone leaking their album, and have initial frustration from the duo, they ended up releasing a video that went along with the album & fans were hyped to hear the Miami duo back together for the first time since JT was released from prison.

Lore’l also fills you in on Beyoncé‘s new song, a follow up on how D.L. Hughley is doing after passing out on stage during a comedy show on Saturday, and more!

