Congrats To Tekashi69 and Nicki Minaj – Their New Record ‘Trollz’ Entered No.1 On The Billboard Hot 100!

It’s safe to say the real “Troll” is officially back on the charts as him and #NickiMinaj ‘s debut single ‘Trollz‘ reached the top of Billboard Hot 100 at No. 1.

This makes 6ix9ine’s first career No. 1 and Nicki’s second. Breaking records already! This is #Tekashi ‘s second single since being released from prison as his first song Gooba didn’t do as well as this one. Being that Gooba did not hit numbers, Tekashi took it upon himself to “expose” other labels and artists for manipulating the charts. Now, he is celebrating his first No. 1 by trolling the internet once again.

In an #Instagram video, you will see 6ix9ine popping bottles and yelling “I CANT BE STOPPED”. His caption reading “#1 On Billboard you can’t stop me. You can’t blackball me. Didn’t I tell you!!! No radio (zero) didn’t give us any major playlisting on Spotify and Apple. They tried so hard pushing someone elses song. Let the world know what ya did!! You can’t blackball meee, I’m too big of a star. Oh and all fanbases that teamed up to prevent this number one I saw that too. Debut number 1 with none of you! Haters watch this 1 million times hater hater. You can say whatever I’m number 1 and you can’t take that from me I went up against the music industry and won! Nicki Minaj, we are the f****** monsters of this s*** I love you mommazz”.

In 2018, the two collaborated on another chart topping song, FEFE which landed on the Billboard Hot 100 as well. 6ix9ine’s excitement was also shared with his distributor Create Music Group, who is fully independent in “modern music industry history to achieve No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 Singles Chart”. Congrats to them all!

Also On K97.5: