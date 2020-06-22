This Is Why Racist NASCAR Fans Are Afraid Of The Takeover [VIDEO]

News broke over the evening about Bubba Wallace and what happened that day during the suspended NASCAR event. A noose was found in the garage stall of Wallace (currently the only African-American in NASCAR), at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama, on Sunday.

The Morning Hustle discuss the details of what happened, and then we speculate WHY racist NASCAR fans are so worried about including the Black community into their sport. What would a Black Culture takeover in NASCAR look like, we throw out a few ideas of our own! Let us know on social media with what you come up with!

