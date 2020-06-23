Trump Says Another Stimulus Is Coming Soon and It Will Be “Very Generous”

Many Americans have struggled financially throughout the Coronavirus pandemic, and the government has stepped in to help those losing wages, but not enough.

Although there have been different loan options and even the expansion of Unemployment, many are still struggling to make ends meet.

Back in March, 45 and Congress agreed to a round of Stimulus checks for $1200 with an extra $500 per child, but in a recent interview with Joe St. George of Scripps, Trump confirmed a second stimulus is coming soon! He did not confirm when or how much but stressed it would be “Generous.”

Here’s how the convo went:

Joe St. George: I have a lot of viewers in Florida, Ohio, Wisconsin, Michigan, who are still struggling economically, sir. They spent all of that first stimulus check, are you going to get them a second stimulus check?

President Trump: Yeah, we are. We are. Look we had this—

Joe St. George: When? When are you going to get it?

President Trump: We had this going better than anybody’s ever seen before. We had the best job numbers, the best economics, the best economy we’ve ever had, and then we had the virus come in from China. Now we’re rebuilding it again. We will be doing another stimulus package. It’ll be very good, it’ll be very generous, and people—

Joe St. George: How much? People want to know.

President Trump: You’ll find out about it. You’ll find out.

Joe St. George: When are you going to do it? When are you going to announce it?

President Trump: I think over the next, I think it’s going to be bi-partisan, I think it’s going to be over the couple of weeks, probably.

VIDEO: President Trump commits to 2nd stimulus. He says details would be announced in the coming weeks. The President would not tell me how much of a check Americans will receive. pic.twitter.com/Abd5E8P3Au — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) June 22, 2020

Also On K97.5: