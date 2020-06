After much speculation, NC Gov. Roy Cooper, has decided to extend Phase 2 in NC and also now mandates face covering in public, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Cooper stressed that his decision to “pause” moving into Phase 3 was in an attempt the slow the rise of cases here in NC, and said he was relying on the science.

Phase 2 was supposed to end on June 26, which allowed businesses, restaurants and retail to open at 50%.

How do you feel about another 3 weeks of Phase 2?

Also On K97.5: