John Legend Describes Friendship With Kanye West and Reveals Chrissy’s Favorite Song Of His [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

“These songs are fun, soulful, and sexy,” John Legend tells The Morning Hustle. He joined us the weekend after the release of his new project Bigger Love, as well as an epic night of piano brilliance as he and Alicia Keys faced up for the latest VERSUZ battle.

During the battle, he only performed one new song, and that was “You Move, I Move” featuring Jhene Aiko. He tells us that this is one of Chrissy’s favorite songs off the album, and explains the musical chemistry he has with Jhené. He talks about working with Rafael Saadiq, who was the executive producer on this album, and the huge huge role he played in the musical direction of Bigger Love.

He breaks down the epic battle between Alicia Keys, explaining it was his idea for the dueling pianos and explains why she was the perfect person to square off against. The only thing he was trying to avoid during the battle was having any Teddy Riley moments.

Being this is his seventh studio album, we had to talk about Kanye West, who he originally was signed with and dropped five of his projects under his imprint, and see where things currently stand among the two. If you remember, they had a viral moment between the two regarding John’s viewpoints on what he was saying about Trump, and Kanye posted it for the world to see. “We’ve talked in person, had holiday events together, I look like we’re family, we’ve been working together since I was in my twenties. Their whole family is still friends with my family, we’re still family I feel.”

We wrap things up with some light hearted conversations around who he thinks should be passed the torch for People’s Sexiest Man Alive cover after winning it the previous year, and Lore’l had to get his take on all the old “John Legend looks like Arthur” memes that are floating around the internet. Even though he’s had fun with it, and didn’t even know Arthur until his wife explained it to him, you can tell he’s over it by now!

Make sure you go check out Bigger Love right now if you are looking for an album with a cross blend between vintage and modern Black music!

