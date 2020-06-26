Meg Thee Stallion’s New Song ‘Girls In The Hood’ Sparks Controversy Among Eazy E’s Daughters

Our favorite hot girl #MeganTheeStallion released a teaser for her new single releasing today via #Instagram that sparked some online drama between the legend #EazyE ‘s children.

Girls In The Hood dropped today and it is a feminine version of #NWAs Boyz-n-the-hood performed by the late Eazy E. A few hours after the teaser hit social media, one of Eazy E’s daughters Henree Wright also known as #ReeMarkable posted a video expressing ehr feelings towards Megan’s new single. “I’m straight bothered and I don’t really get bothered. But I’m not bothered by these dope a** artists that’s making these dope a*** pieces or merch or songs. As long as y’all are paying homage to my father I f*** with that 100 percent. What I’m bothered by is the people in the background, who push the OK butter and say ‘Go ahead and drop it, we co-sign it. We write off on it’ Cause he got kids that y’all won’t write sh** off for. We’ve been trying forever”.

Her rant continues but she makes it clear she has no issues with artists, she is just update that Eazy E’s team will give clearance to other rappers while denying her request to sample his music.

In return, Eazy’s other daughter Ebie Wright decided to respond to her sister’s video and criticized her for her feelings. “I don’t know her, my father didn’t know. And it’s really strange to me that every single time something comes up that has to do with my dad, she’s the first running to the internet to speak up. as if she’s the spokesperson for my father or family. It’s really, really fu***** weird. The only person that has been fighting and it still fighting to this day, for my father’s estate is me. Me and my mother”.

We are not sure how true that is but we can be sure that these two have some hashing out to do. Reemarkable has a response which she took to social media again to state that her own sister shouldn’t be hating on her. “It’s so sad your own blood can get on the internet and try to bash you cause they jealous and envious of you. Ain’t you 30 years old?” says ReeMarkable as she responds to her sisters comments.

We hope as siblings the two can figure this out. Girls In The Hood is now available on all streaming platforms.

