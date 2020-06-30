Entire State Of North Carolina Must Wear Face Masks In Public

As of Friday at 5 p.m., everyone in the state of North Carolina must wear a face mask in public after a mandate issued by Governor Cooper.
- Effective June 26 at 5 p.m., face coverings are required for both customers and employees of open businesses, including restaurants, grocery stores, pharmacies, salons and other retail businesses. They are also required for employees and riders on public transportation, for all employees of long-term care and child care facilities, in state government, on construction sites, at meat and poultry processing plants and in farm settings where multiple workers are close together.
Face coverings are recommended for use outdoors where 6 feet of distance is not possible.
- Exceptions to face covering requirement
There are exceptions to the face covering requirement for anyone who:
- has any medical or behavioral condition or disability that would be exacerbated by the face covering
- is under eleven ( 11) years of age
- is actively eating or drinking
- is strenuously exercising
- is seeking to communicate with someone who is hearing-impaired in a way that requires the mouth to be visible
- is giving a speech for a broadcast or to an audience
- is working at home or is in a personal vehicle
- would be at risk from wearing a face covering at work
- has found that a face covering is impeding visibility to operate equipment or a vehicle
- Enforcement of face covering requirement
- Businesses that fail to enforce the face covering requirement for their employees or customers could be cited
- Individual workers or patrons will not be cited by law enforcement for failure to wear a face covering.
- If a business denies entry to an employee or customer for failure to wear a face covering and that person persists, that person may be cited for trespassing.
