List Of Local Food Distribution Sites For The Weekend

We are thankful for the many organizations that are reaching out and providing food for those in need and affected by this pandemic. Below is a list of food distribution sites for Saturday June 27th.

· SATURDAY JUNE 27TH 9AM – 1404 – B Patetown Rd. Goldsboro, NC (middle school building) from Wayne Preparatory Academy & House Rep Raymond Smith

· SATURDAY JUNE 27TH AT 11AM – 2300 Courtland dr. Sanford, NC GRAB & GO GROCERIES with Christian Provision Ministries.

· SATURDAY, JUNE 27TH, AT 8:00AM, AT VICTORIOUS PRAISE FELLOWSHOP – 2116 PAGE RD. DURHAM, NC – TO RECEIVE FREE FACE COVERINGS, BOXED PRODUCE, AND OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICATIONS FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY UNTIL SUPPLIES LAST.

