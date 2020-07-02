The Town of Carrboro recognizes that in order to better serve our minority businesses, we need to learn about their needs and provide support.

We invite our minority business owners and/or leaders to share with the Town through two Minority Business Roundtables on Zoom on the following dates:

9 a.m. Thursday, July 23

2 p.m. Friday, July 24

Please complete our Google form here. Upon completion of the form, you will receive invitations to join the upcoming roundtables. Choose whichever best meets your schedule.

As an alternative to the Zoom Roundtables, we welcome you to schedule a one-on-one session with Anita Jones-McNair, the Recreation Parks and Cultural Resources Director & Race and Equity Officer at AMcNair@townofcarrboro.org or Economic Development Director Jon Hartman-Brown at jhartman-brown@townofcarrboro.org.

We value you and we want to hear from you in whatever way best suits your needs.

*For the purposes of this initiative, we are seeking feedback from minority (people of color) business leaders and/or owners.

*Carrboro businesses include those based in Carrboro and those that serve Carrboro residents.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Carrboro Reaches Out To Minority Businesses With Roundtables was originally published on foxync.com