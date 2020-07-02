Tori Brixx Reportedly Robbed At Gunpoint During Home Invasion

Model Tori Brixx has made the news today after reports alleged her home in Los Angeles was broken into by robbers.

WHO IS TORI BRIXX?

During the robbery, Tori Brixx found herself held at gunpoint while the other robbers stole around $100,00 worth of personal items. Brixx was at her home celebrating her friend Darlene’s birthday.

The end of the party resulted to everyone going to sleep where six men broke into the home around midnight with masks. This is the second home invasion to happen to Tori Brixx, following the first one in 2018. Many alleged that this may have been an inside job by someone in the model’s friend circle.

More news to come as the story develops.

