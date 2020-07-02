Kobe Bryant Announced as Cover Athlete For NBA 2K21

Kobe Bryant tributes since his untimely death in January have continued to pour in, most recently last Sunday at the BET Awards, when Lil Wayne performed a tribute for him.

Today, it’s been announced that Kobe will be the cover athlete for the NBA 2K21 Game. There will be two covers — one wearing the #8 jersey, and the other wearing the #24.

Take a look at the announcement via twitter and peep the covers below. Which is your favorite?

8️⃣ Relentless. Driven. A true competitor. We celebrate Kobe Bryant as our Cover Athlete for the Current Gen Mamba… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) July 02, 2020

2️⃣4️⃣ Legend. Leader. Champion. We honor Kobe Bryant as our Cover Athlete for the Next Gen Mamba Forever Edition 💜… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) July 02, 2020

