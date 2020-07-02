CLOSE
Kobe Bryant Announced as Cover Athlete For NBA 2K21

Iman Shumpert Guarding Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant tributes since his untimely death in January have continued to pour in, most recently last Sunday at the BET Awards, when Lil Wayne performed a tribute for him.

Today, it’s been announced that Kobe will be the cover athlete for the NBA 2K21 Game. There will be two covers — one wearing the #8 jersey, and the other wearing the #24.

Take a look at the announcement via twitter and peep the covers below. Which is your favorite?

 

 

