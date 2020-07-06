So a lot has happened since August Alsina opened up about his relationship with Jada Pinkett-Smith last week. Jada is now calling someone to her infamous red table, and this time it’s herself.

There’s some healing that needs to happen…so I’m bringing myself to The Red Table. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) July 2, 2020

But August Alsina some what “doubled down” on his statements, but says he holds no hard feelings,

“My truth is MY truth, & its mine to own. There is no right or wrong here, it simply just IS. & I make room and have acceptance for your thoughts and opinions, regardless if I agree or not, you have that freedom to feel WHATEVER it is u feel because when you’re at TRUE peace, all of the noise and chatter becomes that of a whisper.”

We’ll sure there will be plenty more to dive into this week whenever that episode drops. Soulja Boy and London On Da Track both went through some personal matters over the weekend, with some serious allegations being tossed at Soulja Boy from a former girlfriend. Lore’l breaks it all down in this mornings The Lo’ Down!

SEE ALSO: Every Time Da Baby Had Girls Wishing He Was Their Baby [PHOTOS]

SEE ALSO: Rickey Smiley’s Daughter Shot 3 Times In Houston

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

August Alsina Stands By His “Truth”; Jada Pinkett-Smith Calls Herself To Red Table Talk [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com