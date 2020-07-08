CLOSE
Eagles Wide Receiver DeSean Jackson Issues An Apology For His Anti-Jewish Post [Video]

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson has made it to the news after posting an anti-semitic quote attributing the infamous Adolf Hitler.

Philadelphia Eagles v Miami Dolphins

Source: Marc Serota / Getty

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson has made it to the news after posting an anti-semitic quote attributing the infamous Adolf Hitler. Jackson received backlash instantly and posted on his IG saying, “anyone who feels I have hate towards the Jewish community took my post the wrong way I have no hatred in my heart towards no one !! Equality Equality”.

Shortly after, the Eagles star receiver issued an apology addressing his real intentions behind posting the Hitler quote

The Philadelphia Eagles organization have also followed up with a statement of their own regarding Jackson’s Instagram post.

Emphasizing there no tolerance for hurtful words about any race is unacceptable.

Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles have not addressed if they will take any action towards DeSean for his post. More news to come as the story develops.

