Police Chief Defends Cop Shown Kneeling On Black Man’s Head In Viral Arrest Video

The chief of police in an upstate New York city has defended one of his officers who kneeled on a suspect’s head during a violent arrest that was recorded on video. Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford said an investigation was underway. But he also defended and seemed to justify the unidentified officer’s actions because, he said, the suspect, who is Black, never lost consciousness, an assertion that has become a point of contention in the case.
The kneeling restraint used against Yugeshwar Gaindarpersaud has been widely condemned after a police officer used it to deadly effects on George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. But Chief Clifford attempted to justify its use this time around, saying the cop didn’t kneel for that long anyway, according to the Albany Times-Union.
“The officer was alone and attempting to gain control of the continually struggling Mr. Gaindarpersaud,” Clifford said. “This officer briefly placed his knee on Mr. Gaindarpersaud’s head to maintain control of the subject while calling for help and giving repeated commands to Mr. Gaindarpersaud’s family to back up.”
Clifford went on to say that the 22-seconds of video footage showing the arrest — including commentary from Gaindarpersaud’s father, who recorded the clip, telling the cop, “You’ve got the foot on his head!” — didn’t tell the entire story, suggesting that it was okay to kneel on a suspect’s head.
Watch the video below.
The chief asked the public for patience and trust in his department at a time when nationwide protests have pushed to defund law enforcement and demonstrated against police violence, racism and what is oftentimes the deadly combination of the two.
“The release of a partial clip of video and a photo unfortunately tend to drive a wedge between the community and police,” Clifford added. “I would ask that at this time the public be patient with the current probe and trust that once all information is reviewed the appropriate action will immediately be taken by this agency.”
Poice said the officer who arrested Gaindarpersaud was responding to a call reporting property damage. However, Gaindarpersaud told NBC News that the officer punched him in the stomach and hurt him on his own property. He also said that after a brief dispute with his neighbor who accused him of slashing tires, police approached him in his own backyard while he was watering plants claiming the was video footage of him committing the crime.
Gaindarpersaud said that when he demanded to see the evidence and turned to walk inside his home, the officer “grabbed me, throwed [sic] me on the ground, with his whole body weight, knee on my neck, on my brain.” He also said the cop smashed his head into the concrete.
Showing his still-fresh bruises to NBC News’ cameras, Gaindarpersaud said he lost consciousness after being slammed to the ground and woke up at a hospital.
Gaindarpersaud was calling for his arresting officer to be fired.
“I don’t feel safe,” he said.
Gaindarpersaud’s kneeling arrest came nearly one month after House Democrats introduced the Justice in Policing Act of 2020 that would make illegal the use of a chokehold and carotid restraints like the one used in Schenectady on Monday.
83 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
83 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. David McAtee1 of 83
2. Natosha “Tony” McDade2 of 83
3. George Floyd3 of 83
4. Yassin Mohamed4 of 83
5. Finan H. Berhe5 of 83
6. Sean ReedSource:Twitter 6 of 83
7. Steven Demarco TaylorSource:S. Lee Merritt 7 of 83
8. Ariane McCreeSource:The Herald/YouTube 8 of 83
9. Terrance Franklin9 of 83
10. Miles HallSource:KRON4 10 of 83
11. Darius TarverSource:S. Lee Merritt 11 of 83
12. William Green12 of 83
13. Samuel David Mallard, 1913 of 83
14. Kwame "KK" Jones, 17Source:facebook 14 of 83
15. De’von Bailey, 1915 of 83
16. Christopher Whitfield, 3116 of 83
17. Anthony Hill, 2617 of 83
18. De'Von Bailey, 1918 of 83
19. Eric Logan, 5419 of 83
20. Jamarion Robinson, 2620 of 83
21. Gregory Hill Jr., 3021 of 83
22. JaQuavion Slaton, 2022 of 83
23. Ryan Twyman, 2423 of 83
24. Brandon Webber, 2024 of 83
25. Jimmy Atchison, 2125 of 83
26. Willie McCoy, 2026 of 83
27. Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 2127 of 83
28. D’ettrick Griffin, 1828 of 83
29. Jemel Roberson, 26Source:false 29 of 83
30. DeAndre Ballard, 23Source:false 30 of 83
31. Botham Shem Jean, 26Source:false 31 of 83
32. Robert Lawrence White, 41Source:false 32 of 83
33. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 33 of 83
34. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 34 of 83
35. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 35 of 83
36. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 36 of 83
37. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 37 of 83
38. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 38 of 83
39. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 39 of 83
40. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 40 of 83
41. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 41 of 83
42. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 42 of 83
43. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 43 of 83
44. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 44 of 83
45. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 45 of 83
46. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 46 of 83
47. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 47 of 83
48. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 48 of 83
49. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 49 of 83
50. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 50 of 83
51. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 51 of 83
52. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 52 of 83
53. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 53 of 83
54. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 54 of 83
55. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 55 of 83
56. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 56 of 83
57. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 57 of 83
58. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 58 of 83
59. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 59 of 83
60. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 60 of 83
61. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 61 of 83
62. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 62 of 83
63. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 63 of 83
64. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 64 of 83
65. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 65 of 83
66. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 66 of 83
67. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 67 of 83
68. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 68 of 83
69. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 69 of 83
70. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 70 of 83
71. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 71 of 83
72. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 72 of 83
73. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 73 of 83
74. Stephon Clark, 22Source:false 74 of 83
75. Danny Ray Thomas, 34Source:false 75 of 83
76. DeJuan Guillory, 27Source:false 76 of 83
77. Patrick Harmon, 5077 of 83
78. Jonathan Hart, 2178 of 83
79. Maurice Granton, 2479 of 83
80. Julius Johnson, 2380 of 83
81. Jamee Johnson, 22Source:S. Lee Merritt 81 of 83
82. Michael Dean, 28Source:S. Lee Merritt 82 of 83
Police Chief Defends Cop Shown Kneeling On Black Man’s Head In Viral Arrest Video was originally published on newsone.com