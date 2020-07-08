SayHerName: New Mural Revealed Honoring Breonna Taylor in Maryland

A ground mural depicting a portrait of Breonna Taylor is seen at Chambers Park, Monday, July 6, 2020, in Annapolis, Md. The mural honors Taylor, a 26-year old Black woman who was fatally shot by police in her Louisville, Ky., apartment.
It has been 115 days since police killed Taylor during a no-knock raid at her home, looking for a suspect who did not live there.
No charges have been filed. In a recent article from NY Times, “a new court filing says Ms. Taylor, whose death set off protests, received no medical help after she was shot by the police. The coroner asserts that her injuries were so severe she could not have been saved.”
