In today’s trending topics, the Supreme Court blocked House Democrats from accessing Donald Trump’s financial records but there is a loophole because he’s not immune to a subpoena.
California, Arizona, Texas, and Florida are still experiencing high numbers of coronavirus cases. In relation to COVID-19 Starbucks has now stated that everyone has to wear a mask in their locations no matter the local rules.
In the case of Naya Rivera, officials have said they are now in the recovery stage in a presumed drowning incident.
The Latest Update on Former ‘Glee’ Actress Naya Rivera’s Disappearance was originally published on themorninghustle.com