CLOSE
The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Who’s Cappin?! Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Camron [VIDEO]

In case you missed it the other day, 87 protesters arrested during demonstration at AG Daniel Cameron’s east Louisville home. This included celebrities Porsha Williams, Yandy Smith, YBN Cordae and many others. The protest was calling for justice Breonna Taylor, with people still demanding charges brought against the police officers who shot her in her home months ago.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Lore’l has to call Daniel Cameron out in this morning’s Who’s Cappin because he and his department were able to move swiftly when it came to these charges, which included a FELONY, but yet we still wait for justice for Breonna…

SEE ALSO: Undefeated Boxer Travell “Black Magic” Mazion Dies In Texas Car Crash

SEE ALSO: The Lo Down: Summer Walker Calls Out Chrissy Teigen Over Jeffrey Epstein & Old Tweets [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Protest Bae: 20 Times Kendrick Sampson Was A Snack On The ‘Gram

20 photos Launch gallery

Protest Bae: 20 Times Kendrick Sampson Was A Snack On The ‘Gram

Continue reading Protest Bae: 20 Times Kendrick Sampson Was A Snack On The ‘Gram

Protest Bae: 20 Times Kendrick Sampson Was A Snack On The ‘Gram

[caption id="attachment_3153609" align="aligncenter" width="908"] Source: Rich Fury / Getty[/caption] Kendrick Sampson, who was our favorite “Lyft Bae” and is now our favorite “Barber Bae” on Insecure is absolutely everything! Not only is he fine, but he’s also politically active (especially around voter suppression), and all-around nice guy. But now…he has been dubbed “Protest Bae”! Since millions starting taking to the streets across America to protest the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McCade and Ahmaud Arbery countless others, Sampson has been there, speaking out and using his fame and platform to be a voice in the movement. During a march in Los Angles last month, he even got injured when the police began throwing rubber bullets and tear gas. (But thankfully, he is OK). https://www.instagram.com/p/CA3bJBUhiOr/   Taking a stand! https://www.instagram.com/p/CBUcdHnhpSX/ So to honor

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Who’s Cappin?! Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Camron [VIDEO]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Close