CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Photo Of James Harden Wearing Pro-Police Mask Sparks Questions

The basketball player receives some backlash.

James Harden in pro-police mask

Source: Twitter / Twitter

UPDATED: 4:45 p.m. EST – 

After being photographed wearing a pro-police face covering, James Harden has spoken out:

“Honestly, I wasn’t trying to make a political statement,” Harden said Friday before the Rockets’ practice, according to ESPN. “I honestly wore it just because it covered my whole face and my beard. It’s pretty simple.”

Original story: 

Folks are demanding answers after the Houston Rockets and NBA tweeted a picture of James Harden wearing a face covering that featured a pro-police symbol.

The Rockets tweeted the photo on Thursday evening, writing “Mask Up” along with the photo of Harden wearing a “Thin Blue Line” mask, which critics describe as not only being pro-police, but also white supremacist and oppressive to Black Lives Matter, according to Politico. The Punisher skull, which was apart of Harden’s mask, has also been associated with far-right groups, despite the creator of the character denouncing the association.

 

The NBA also tweeted out Harden wearing the mask with the caption, “The Masked Beard!”

 

One could argue that the Rockets and the NBA were promoting mask safety in an era where COVID-19 is still gravely impacting communities. There’s the possibility that neither Harden, The Rockets nor the NBA knew the meaning behind his mask. However, considering their massive followings and the current national discussions around police violence, it’s hard for some fans to believe that there isn’t some kind of awareness. Neither party involved has released a statement as of Friday morning.

Some folks on Twitter weren’t taking any excuses. “It appears that @JHarden13, the @HoustonRockets, and the @NBA are unified in their support of fascist, white supremacist iconography,” one user tweeted. “They deserve the dragging they’re receiving. Ignorance doesn’t excuse this shit.”

Even singer Trey Songz slammed the Rockets’ post, tweeting, “This certified clown shit. I’ll say it for everybody who scared to. FOH.”

Some people gave Harden the benefit of the doubt, however, pointing out that he spoke favorably of the protests against police violence in an interview with reporters.

“The way the city just like rallied, it was amazing. I think the world saw it,” he said earlier on Thursday. “The march and everything we’re standing for is very powerful.”

 

Rapper Young Thug also defended Harden by suggesting that the Rockets star didn’t know the meaning behind the Thin Blue Line imagery. “He don’t have internet so he obviously don’t know what’s right or wrong if he posted something that’s against US,” Young Thug tweeted. Many people were amused by his “he don’t have internet” line, considering Harden is present on Twitter and Facebook.

Various NBA players have been vocal about their support for Black Lives Matter and even the NBA will reportedly paint “Black Lives Matter” on the courts at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, according to The Washington Post. The NBA will also allow players to wear social justice messages in place of their names on their jerseys.

Unlike fellow players like LeBron James, Harden has rarely been vocal about politics, however. When asked on Thursday whether he’d rock a message on his jersey, Harden told ESPN’s Marc J. Spears, “I’m in the process of figuring out if I’m going to put a message on my back and other ways to deliver my (social justice) message.”

Harden and the Rockets are set to play their first game on July 31 in Florida after the season was stifled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

SEE ALSO:

Hey, Karen’: Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Claps Back At Trump’s White House Press Secretary

Prayers Up For Tamar Braxton: Everything We Know About Singer’s ‘Possible Suicide Attempt’

Kobe Bryant arrives at the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala held at 3Labs on November 9, 2019 in Culver City, Los Angeles, California, United States.

NBA Legends React To Kobe Bryant's Passing

12 photos Launch gallery

NBA Legends React To Kobe Bryant's Passing

Continue reading NBA Legends React To Kobe Bryant’s Passing

NBA Legends React To Kobe Bryant's Passing

The loss of Kobe Bryant is being felt worldwide. Kobe’s family, friends, fans and peers are mourning the tragic loss of a legend, who was a paramount figure in the NBA having earned five championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and was named the NBA MVP in 2008 and NBA Finals MVP in 2009 and 2010. A number of legendary NBA player have memorialized Kobe, who was once their student in the game. MORE: NBA Legend Kobe Bryant And 13-Year-Old Daughter Die In Helicopter Crash According to the New York Post, NBA legend and owner of the Charlotte Hornets, Michael Jordan released a statement to his “little brother.” “I am in shock over the tragic news of Kobe’s and Gianna’s passing,” he said. “Words can’t describe the pain I’m feeling. I loved Kobe — he was like a little brother to me. We used to talk often, and I will miss the conversations very much. He was a fierce competitor, one of the greats of the game and a creative force.” https://twitter.com/SInow/status/1221565380587552768 Jordan added, “Kobe was also an amazing dad who loved his family deeply — and took great pride in his daughter’s love for the game of basketball. [Jordan’s wife] Yvette joins me in sending my deepest condolences to Vanessa, the Lakers organization and basketball fans around the world.” Ervin “Magic” Johnson, former Laker and former president of basketball operations for the franchise, tweeted, “Kobe and I shared so many special conversations about life and basketball. We had so much in common off the court. I used to love talking to him about Lakers basketball, being fathers and husbands and how much we loved Italy. I will miss those conversations and him so much.” https://twitter.com/MagicJohnson/status/1221561072848498690 Shaquille O’Neal, Bryant’s longtime teammate with whom he won several NBA championships, said, “There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of losing my niece Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW.” https://twitter.com/SHAQ/status/1221549914766954496 Former Boston Celtic, Bill Russell, also paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant. “Jeannine & I are absolutely shocked to hear of the loss of one of my favorite people & one of the best basketball minds in the history of the game! Our hearts & prayers to Vanessa & his girls. @kobebryant you were my biggest fan, but I was yours #RIPMAMBA.” https://twitter.com/RealBillRussell/status/1221532340008013825 NBA commissioner, Adam Silver, also released a statement: https://twitter.com/NBA/status/1221559562974781442 Check out the tributes other NBA legends gave to Kobe Bryant below.

Photo Of James Harden Wearing Pro-Police Mask Sparks Questions  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Close