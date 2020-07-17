CLOSE
List Of Community Food Distributions

Urban League Food Drive

We are thankful for the many churches and organizations that are reaching out and providing food for those in need and affected by this pandemic.

Below is a list of food distribution sites for this weekend.

 

Friday  –       (7/17/20)  “Food Distribution”  @ World Overcomers –  2933 S. Miami Blvd.  at 4pm

Saturday  –   (7/18/20) “LUNCH ON US”  Grace Church of Durham –  12noon –

1pm at 1417 Cole Mill Rd.  Durham. Registration is required…

go to gracecod.org or call 919-908-6213 – Past. KT Lowery

