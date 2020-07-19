Mike Jones Says He Has The ‘281-330-8004’ Number Again

You can never count out a hustler.

More than a decade after he revealed that he gave away his famous phone number, Mike Jones revealed on social media that he once again owns the 281-330-8004 number.

“The # is Back on , all the way , and in BUSINESS!!! Can’t call it a GIMMICK NOW lol ,” Mike wrote on Instagram. “it’s 2 many of y’all already copying Lmao – to all the Day ones , Hit me up anytime , like usual , if I’m busy I’m busy , but u can get thru , and I will respond when I’m free! Thanks again for the love since day 1 , and Mo surprises are on the way!”

Back in his Swishahouse days, Mike made sure his number was relayed throughout every freestyle and track. After “Still Tippin” blew up from The Day Hell Broke Loose 2, Jones continued pressing on, resulting in his debut album Who? Mike Jones going double platinum after its release in April 2005.

