Woman Shot To Death After Asking Neighbor To Stop Shooting Fireworks

A Brooklyn woman was fatally shot eight times after she confronted a man about lighting fireworks in her neighborhood.

Shatavia Walls, 33, was rushed to local Brookdale Hospital on July 7, where she succumbed to her injuries on July 17. Walls was shot n the courtyard of the Pink Houses public housing complex in the East New York neighborhood—in addition, her partner, Kelvin Hernandez, was also injured but is in recovery.

According to Fox 6 Now, the unnamed suspect returned to the scene after the confrontation and shot at Walls and Hernadez as they attempted to run away. Reportedly Walls contested the fireworks which were being set off near a playground where children were playing.

“If a situation escalates to the point where someone is becoming disrespectful or violent, the police should be called,” said Brooklyn President Eric Adams. “We can never and will never condone any form of violence. The person who shot Ms. Walls must be found and held criminally responsible. My heart goes out to her and her entire family on this horrific incident.”

Over the past two to three months, a series of conspiracy theories circulated regarding the onslaught of excessive fireworks in New York City. People in different metropolitan cities have taken to Twitter to voice their concerns over the constant pops which fire off beginning as the sun goes down.

In response Mayor, Bill de Blasio formed a fireworks unit to discover where the surge of fireworks began.

Walls’ mother told the New York Post that Walls lost her life after following the instructions of Adams who advised that people confront their community members who are abusing excessive fireworks.

“She watched the news. Yes, she heard it,” Helen Testagros, Walls’ heartbroken mother, told The Post on Sunday, referring to the advisory. “It was probably in the back of her mind.”

