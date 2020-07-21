The Lo Down: Did Meek Mill Shade Nicki MInaj’s Pregnancy Announcement?! [VIDEO]

Nicki Minaj FINALLY made her announcement public by sharing multiple photos on her Instagram account announcing she’s pregnant! The internet was buzzing with praise and congratulations, everyone except for one of her ex’s, Meek Mill. Lore’l breaks down what Meek Mill had to say about Nicki’s announcement, and the Barbz don’t seem to be happy…

In more serious news, the 911 audio call from Tamar Braxton’s boyfriend was released and it’s completely heartbreaking. According to recent reports, before Tamar Braxton allegedly attempted to kill herself Thursday night, the singer and reality TV star sent a letter to the network that airs her show blaming it for making her become “suicidal,” according to a new report.

We wrap up The Lo Down with a HUGE congratulations to Grown-ish star, Yara Shahidi, who is out here creating her own lane!

