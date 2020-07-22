What Kanye West’s Tweeted & Deleted About Kim Kardashian And Meek Mill [VIDEO]

Once again, the world woke up to a now deleted Twitter rant from Kanye West, this time he went off on his wife, Kim Kardashian, and Meek Mill.

Kanye said that he has been trying to divorce Kim since she met with Meek at a hotel to discuss prison reform. “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Waldorf for ‘prison reform,’” he said in a portion of the tweet. In the rest of the tweet, Kanye likened his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, to Kim Jong-Un, the Supreme Leader of North Korea. “I got 200 more to go,” ’Ye writes. “This my lady tweet of the night…Kris Jong-Un. Lil Baby my favorite rapper, but won’t do a song wit me.”

Headkrack tries to untangle this entire new mess created by Ye, and according to some blogs, Lore’l reported that Kim may be looking for a divorce.

In other news, T.I. opened up about the Crime Stoppers commercial, and says whether or not he would do it again.

