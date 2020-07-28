CLOSE
Trump Says He Won’t Pay Respects To John Lewis

Trump was asked while leaving the White House and heading to North Carolina if he has plans to visit and pay his respects to the late Congressman and Civil Rights icon John Lewis, where his casket will lie in state at the US Capitol until Tuesday.

“I won’t be going, no,” Trump said before his departure. It was in 2017 Trump criticized in a tweet that Congressman Lewis, was “all talk” and “no action or results.” This was after Lewis referred to him as not being a “legitimate” President.

It’s been confirmed that Former GOP congressman who served with Mr. Lewis,  Vice President Mike Pence, his wife second lady Karen Pence, and Former Vice President and Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden plan to pay respects to Congressman John Lewis.

