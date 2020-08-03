CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Tropical Storm Isaias: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Florida Prepares For Major Hit By Hurricane Irma

Source: Handout / Getty

 

Tropical Isaias — pronounced ees-ah-EE-ahs continues its travel up the east coast. So far this is what we know:

  • Approaches South and North Carolina could potentially hit with landfall around 8 p.m.

  • Isaias will be predominantly heavy rainfall and the risk of flash flooding.
  • Winds of Isaias could reach 70 mph and expected to strengthen later.
  • Will become a hurricane prior to reaching landfall.

RELATED: Hurricane Supply Kit: Are You Prepared?

RELATED: New Orleans Pastor Convicted Of Cheating Hurricane Katrina Victim Out Of Road Home Money

RELATED: Black Hurricane Florence Survivors Say They’re Being Ignored After Historic Flooding In Wilmington

Tropical Storm Isaias: Here’s Everything You Need To Know  was originally published on foxync.com

Also On K97.5:
Remy Ma Kicks It With Fans At The Conceited Grand Opening! [PHOTOS]
Remy Ma at the grand opening of Conceited
85 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Close