After test launches in markets including Brazil, France, Germany and India, Instagram is rolling out Reels to selective users in the United States starting August 5th.

What is Instagram Reels?

In short it’s Instagram’s response to TikTok.

Users with access to Instagram Reels can create 15-second short form videos with the option to add various filters and effects like adjusting speed, Augmented reality (AR) filters as well as add music or an original recording.

Instagram Just Launched REELS; Here’s What You Need To Know! was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

