Wake County Offers Webinar For Special Education Parents

Wake County Public School System has put together a webinar for parents of students who receive Special Education Services. The webinar will address topics including health and safety and how we will deliver special education services in an online environment.

 

 

 

Wake County Offers Webinar For Special Education Parents  was originally published on foxync.com

