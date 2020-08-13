Wake County Public School System has put together a webinar for parents of students who receive Special Education Services. The webinar will address topics including health and safety and how we will deliver special education services in an online environment.
Read More: Upcoming Community School Supply Giveaways
Read More: Graphic Video: Black Teens Who Needed Help Are Held At Gunpoint By Responding Cops
Read More: Stephanie Mills Says Nick Cannon And Kanye West Are Acting Like ‘Paid Slaves’ Over Presidential Run
10 Times Vanessa Simmons Shined On The Red Carpet
10 photos Launch gallery
10 Times Vanessa Simmons Shined On The Red Carpet
1. VANESSA SIMMONS AT THE HARLEM FASHION ROW PRESENTS STYLE BEAT EVENT, 2015Source:Getty 1 of 10
2. VANESSA SIMMONS AT THE ESSENCE 10TH ANNUAL BLACK WOMEN IN HOLLYWOOD AWARDS GALA, 2017Source:Getty 2 of 10
3. VANESSA SIMMONS AT THE WETV CELEBRATES THE RETURN OF GROWING UP HIP HOP SEASON 3, 2017Source:Getty 3 of 10
4. VANESSA SIMMONS AT THE ESSENCE CELEBRATES THE 2017 ESSENCE BEST IN BLACK BEAUTY AWARDS, 2017Source:Getty 4 of 10
5. VANESSA SIMMONS AT THE WETV CELEBRATES THE RETURN OF GROWING UP HIP HOP SEASON 4, 2018Source:Getty 5 of 10
6. VANESSA SIMMONS AT THE VIVIENNE TAM SS AFTER PARTY, 2018Source:Getty 6 of 10
7. VANESSA SIMMONS AT THE BOSSIP BEST DRESSED LIST EVENT, 2018Source:Getty 7 of 10
8. VANESSA SIMMONS AT THE WE TV HOSTS PREMIERE FOR HIP HOP THURSDAY, 2019Source:Getty 8 of 10
9. VANESSA SIMMONS AT THE LADYLIKE FOUNDATION'S 11TH ANNUAL WOMEN OF EXCELLENCE LUNCHEON, 2019Source:Getty 9 of 10
10. VANESSA SIMMONS AT THE BET AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty 10 of 10
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
Wake County Offers Webinar For Special Education Parents was originally published on foxync.com