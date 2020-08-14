Drake’s New “Laugh Now Cry Later” Video f/ Lil Durk; Cameos From Kevin Durant, Odell Beckham Jr., and More

Drake fans had a reason to stay up late/ wake up early today. Drizzy unleashed the official music video for his new single “Laugh Now Cry Later” featuring Lil Durk. After dropping a quick snippet online, fans were quick to speculate that new music was coming, and they were correct.
The star-studded video has cameos from a number of athletes such as Kevin Durant, Marshawn Lynch, and Odell Beckham Jr. The video, which was directed by Dave Meyers, was shot at the Nike World Headquarters in Oregon.
When he dropped the video for “Laugh Now Cry Later,” Drake also announced that his next album will be titled Certified Lover Boy. Still no exact release date, but this new single suggests we’ll be getting it real soon. The song and video are great, but the memes that are about to come from this video are even better! Check out the song in the player above and let us know on social your thoughts!
