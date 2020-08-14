Drake’s New “Laugh Now Cry Later” Video f/ Lil Durk; Cameos From Kevin Durant, Odell Beckham Jr., and More

Continue reading Young Thug Comes For Pusha T Over Drake Dis On Pop Smoke Record, King Push Responds

Young Thug Comes For Pusha T Over Drake Dis On Pop Smoke Record, King Push Responds

[caption id="attachment_886404" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Paul Morigi / Getty[/caption] Young Thug went out of his way to critique Pusha T for his Drake diss on an unreleased song tied to Pop Smoke's new, posthumous album, Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon. The Atlanta rapper seemingly got his wish, and Push A Ton reacted. Apparently Pushed dropped a verse on an unreleased track where aimed bars at Drizzy. The issue is that Thugga and Gunna was on the track, but the former (and probably the latter as well), was unaware of verse's content. https://twitter.com/ThuggerDaily/status/1280379473418948608 "i don't respect the pusha t verse on the song with me and gunna cause I don't have nun to do with y'all beef nor does Gunna," said Thugger on his IG Stories, per 2020 rapper protocol. "and if I knew that was about him I would have made changes on our behalf.. this rapper sh*t so gay." Well, alrighty then. Don't see how that's "gay" per se—but Thugger is a known troll. The song in question is reportedly called "Paranoia" and fans believe is references the incident in Toronto when Push had to cut a performance short due to Drake stans acting up in the crowd. https://twitter.com/SayNoToLeaks/status/1280531410563076096 "You know reality bites, it's chess, not checkers/Those empty threats only sound good on your records," spits Push on the track, which has made it online. "If the patois is not followed by a blocka, it's like marked for death screwface, without the choppa/Let 'em rush the stage when you made like Sinatra, only to hide the blade flyin' back through LaGuardia/I might even buy a home out in Mississauga…" As for Thugga, Push responded in kind via IG stories with a series of statements. Basically, Push says the only reason anyone knew what the verse was about was because Drake told them so. The Virginia MC also noted it was his idea to even have Young Thug on song, and that ultimately, he doesn't care what Thugga thinks of the situation. https://twitter.com/wowthatshiphop/status/1280507054839529474 "I WOULD NEVER look or need YOUR respect for what is it I bring to this rap game!!," wrote Push, who also suggest to his homie and Pop Smoke's manager Steven Victor not include the song on Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon's deluxe version. And that's that on that, for now. How about we all just focus on Pop Smoke's new album, though? But if you must see what's going on with the petty as the sides have been taken, see some potent reactions below.