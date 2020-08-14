Quarantine Baby! Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Are Expecting Baby #3

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are getting ready to bring another mini look-a-like into the world!

After teasing its release on social media for weeks, Legend finally released his music video for “Wild” featuring Gary Clark Jr. on Thursday. Fans already knew the video was going to feature Teigen, since she had been talking about how excited she was for its release on Twitter, but they weren’t expecting the major surprise that came at the end of the visual.

In the last few seconds of the video, the camera shows a sweet shot of Chrissy and John from the neck down, which is when we first see Teigen’s new baby bump! The couple holds her tummy together before switching over to a shot of them sharing a kiss to conclude the visual.

