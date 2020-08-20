The Raleigh neighborhood of 27604 is made up of affordable homes with a plethora of well-ranked schools to pick from for the kiddos, based off of the grades on Niche.com

You’ll find everything you need in a great starter home for your new family. These affordable fixer-up homes range from $85,000-$200,000.

Stay Informed On Your Favorite Artists, Community Events, & More By Signing Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

You can also find a lot to purchase, which could be the foundation of your forever home. Finding yourself near downtown will be easy in this Raleigh neighborhood.

In the market for a new environment, check out the other places you could call home:

Related: This Columbus Suburb Just Made America’s Hottest Zip Code List!

Guess What Raleigh Neighborhood Made America’s Hottest Zip Codes was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On K97.5: