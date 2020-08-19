CLOSE
Republicans Invite Suspected White Supremacists To Speak At RNC

This is America.

While Democrats are trying to spread a message of racial unity during their national convention, Republicans are apparently planning for the polar opposite when they gather to nominate Donald Trump for re-election. At least, that’s what appears to be happening after at least three suspected white supremacists who are not at all active in politics were nonetheless invited to speak at the Republican National Convention (RNC) next week.

It was unclear why Republicans tapped Nick Sandmann, the MAGA hat-wearing teenager who found himself at the center of a racially charged confrontation with a Native American elder and Black Hebrew Israelites at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., last year. In a similar move, Republicans also asked a married couple who infamously aimed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters peacefully near their St. Louis home to deliver an address at the RNC.

Sandmann was part of a group of his fellow high school classmates visiting the nation’s capital when they showed up at the Indigenous Peoples March after attending the anti-abortion March for Life rally. Video from the incident showed Sandmann smirking and appearing to antagonize Nathan Phillips, a 64-year-old Vietnam veteran who is also Native American. The entire episode prompted former NAACP President and CEO Cornell William Brooks to directly compare the MAGA hats being worn by the students to “What the white hood was in 1869.”

To be sure, a subsequent investigation determined there was no “evidence” ofSandmann and his classmates saying “offensive or racist comments.” However, the court of public opinion has remained begging to differ.

Sandmann sued a number of media outlets over the coverage and most recently settled with the Washington Post after filing a $250 million lawsuit. All of the above has clearly endeared him to Republicans.

And while including Sandmann speaking at the RNC may seem especially nefarious, what he did was nothing compared to Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the married couple of lawyers who brandished guns and aimed them at Black Lives Matter protesters marching peacefully past their home in St. Louis in June.

Mark McCloskey subsequently — and inexplicably — said he grabbed his AR-15 assault rifle because he was “frightened” and in “imminent fear that they would run me over, kill me, burn my house.” Aside from his words treading dangerously close to all-out racial profiling of peaceful protesters, none of the protesters had cars, were armed or tried to set anything on fire.

Still, the couple’s violent response to peaceful Black people earned them a coveted speaking spot at the RNC.

The news of those three people not only being invited but also accepting the invitations to speak at the RNC came against the backdrop of the Democratic National Convention promoting themes of diversity and inclusion at its convention being held this week.

This is America.

'It Is What It Is': Michelle Obama Blasts Trump's Incompetence In Passionate DNC Speech

George Floyd's Family Addresses DNC To Remember Victims Of Police Violence

Democrats Hold Unprecedented Virtual Convention From Milwaukee

2020 DNC Could Be The Blackest Democratic National Convention Ever

[caption id="attachment_3998318" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes rocked a pair of Air Jordans (and a tan suit -- wink, wink) for his DNC speech Aug. 18. | Source: Pool / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 10:50 a.m. ET, Aug. 21 -- From the colorful brilliance of a Kente cloth stole to singing songs of protest to even the ghetto fabulousness of a pair of Air Jordan 12 Retro "Taxi" sneakers, Black people and Black culture were nearly impossible to escape at this year's Democratic National Convention (DNC). In fact, it just may have been the blackest DNC ever. That fact was no more apparent than when the country witnessed Black history being made in real-time as Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination to be vice president as Joe Biden's running mate on Tuesday. That made her the first Black and South Asian woman nominated to a major political party's presidential ticket. With such an emphasis on Black voter outreach amid nationwide protests against racism, it was no wonder the DNC this year featured what appeared to be more Black folks than in the previous installments. It didn't seem like that would be the case when the DNC first released its schedule of speakers, though. That initial roster only listed 11 Black people, including musical performers, to be featured in the week's programming. Alongside that scant docket of Black folks were names like Michael Bloomberg -- who is infamous for his support of the racist stop-and-frisk policing practice -- adding insult to the metaphorical injury sustained at first glance of what seemed to be a diversity-challenged convention schedule. But since the convention kicked off Monday night, viewers have been treated to a virtual parade of African Americans taking the online stage -- both renowned and everyday citizens -- making their cases for why Biden deserves to be the next president of the United States. Some of those names have included distinguished leaders like Barack Obama, Colin Powell, Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser as well as Gwen Carr (Eric Garner's mother) and the family of George Floyd. Originally, the DNC's first incarnation of its official convention schedule was conspicuously missing names such as Stacey Abrams, someone who consistently has been both described as a rising star in the Democratic Party and was long rumored to have been courted by Biden to be his vice-presidential running mate. Her apparent inexplicable exclusion came across like a snub of sorts. But there she was on Day 2, appearing on TV and computer screens nationwide while imploring the importance of voting and to elect Biden and remove Donald Trump. She also brought attention to the disproportionate effect that the collision of multiple factors has especially had on Black lives in 2020. "America faces a triple threat: a public health catastrophe, an economic collapse, and a reckoning with racial justice and inequality," Abrams said. "So our choice is clear: a steady, experienced public servant who can lead us out of this crisis just like he's done before, or a man who only knows how to deny and distract; a leader who cares about our families or a president who only cares about himself." Abrams' words, as well as her inclusion at the DNC, probably elicited a collective sigh among those who quickly spoke after it appeared that Abrams would not be speaking at the convention. To be sure, there were still more people that NewsOne expected to be included, such as budding activist LeBron James (Steph Curry and his wife and children more than made up for it), established agitator Colin Kaepernick and the founders of the Movement for Black Lives (to name a few). With that said, it's clear the DNC has made an intentional effort at presenting an image of racial inclusion at a time in the nation's history when circumstances suggest otherwise. Trying to increase appeal to Black voters is a concerted strategy by Biden's campaign, which has already earmarked a generous portion of its $280 million ad campaign for Black media. And it's for good measure, too, since Black voter participation fell in the 2016 election compared to the historic levels in which they cast ballots for Obama in 2008 and 2012. It's a simple math equation: If more Black people vote Democratic, chances of Biden beating Trump increase exponentially. With the inclusion of a growing number of Black folks, the DNC is surely counting on that to be true. Keep reading to find some of the Blackest moments at this year's Democratic National Convention.

