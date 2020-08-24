Scammers Are Pretending To Be Cash App Customer Support

The scammers are busy and have found a new way to get your coins.

The latest scam involves the money thieves pretending to be Cash App customer support. They list a fake phone number on the internet on a fake website. When you try to call the number for help, they ask for your login info and then transfer your money to their own personal account.

Here’s the big issue: Cash App doesn’t have phone customer support. But they do have an official phone number: It’s 855-351-2274.

According to Alyssa Parker from the Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina, “Please be aware that Cash App employees are often impersonated by scammers circulating fake phone numbers online. It’s a huge problem. Once scammers see how successful it is, they keep on doing it.”

The scammers have become such a problem that Cash App has a recorded message when you call their official number that says, “Never call anyone claiming to represent Cash App. Remember Cash App will never ask for your pin or sign-in code.”

