Fayetteville Students Receive Fake Email From Principal With Racial Slur

Fayetteville students at Jack Britt High School received a disturbing email from a fake account this week. The email was designed to look like it was from the school’s principal. The email mentioned feces and a racial slur, according to reports.

“Luckily our kids and our staff know that’s not the way I deal with them, so they were very supportive and said ‘hey Mr. Pope I hope you’ve seen this, we know it didn’t come from you’,” principal Scott Pope said.

“It’s very disturbing,” Pope said. “Our week was not the best because this is the first time we’ve ever started school like this … kids are relying on the emails they get from myself and the teachers and we don’t need this.”

The mass email list was shut down while the incident is investigated.

