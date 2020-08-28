Will you be the first ever DPR All-Star? Register today to accept this challenge. Six teenagers will compete in several single person events to gain points. The player with the most points at the end of the All-Star Competition will win a prize. Competition will be held on outdoor basketball courts. Feel free to bring your own ball but if not we will provide those for you.
When: September 8, 2020, 6pm-9pm
Where: Hillside Park, Basketball Courts 1 and 2
Who: Ages 13-18
Durham Parks & Rec Is Holding A Basketball Competition For Teens! was originally published on foxync.com