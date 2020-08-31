Megan Thee Stallion Takes Home Best Hip-Hop At VMAs [VIDEO]

Megan Thee Stallion is now a multi-time Moon Person recipient.

The 25-year-old Houston rapper took home the award for Best Hip Hop for “Savage” at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (August 30). Due to COVID-19, the Keke Palmer hosted event was held virtually and took place at “various outdoor locations” around New York City.

A day after she honored Black lives lost to police brutality and gun violence during her virtual concert, Megan accepted the award from her home in Los Angeles.

“Thank you Hotties! Thank you MTV, oh my gosh I cannot believe Best Hip-Hop,” Megan says in a video shared to her Instagram account. “But thank y’all for real, thank y’all so much. This is my second Moon Man, definitely not my last. I just wanna say thank y’all so very much and we gon’ keep turnin’ up!”

See the full list of winners below.

Video of the Year Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” Taylor Swift – “The Man” The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” Artist of the Year DaBaby Justin Bieber Lady Gaga Megan Thee Stallion Post Malone The Weeknd Song of the Year Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” Doja Cat – “Say So” Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” Post Malone – “Circles” Roddy Ricch – “The Box” Best Collaboration Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People” Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” Best New Artist Doja Cat Jack Harlow Lewis Capaldi Roddy Ricch Tate McRae YUNGBLUD Best Group BTS 5 Seconds of Summer The 1975 BLACKPINK Chloe x Halle CNCO Little Mix MONSTA X Now United twenty one pilots Best Pop BTS – “On” Halsey – “You should be sad” Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do” Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions” Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” Taylor Swift – “Lover” Best Hip-Hop DaBaby – “BOP” Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” Roddy Ricch – “The Box” Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” Best Rock blink-182 – “Happy Days” Coldplay – “Orphans” Evanescence – “Wasted On You” Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)” Green Day – “Oh Yeah!” The Killers – “Caution” Best Alternative The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)” All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster” FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night” Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time” Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” Best Latin Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China” Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola” Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA” J Balvin – “Amarillo” Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena” Best R&B Alicia Keys – “Underdog” Chloe x Halle – “Do It” H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide” Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven” Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You” The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” Best K-Pop (G)I-DLE – “Oh My God” BTS – “On” EXO – “Obsession” Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE” Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)” Red Velvet – “Psycho” Video for Good Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown” Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe” Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture” Taylor Swift – “The Man” Best Music Video From Home 5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower” Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” blink-182 – “Happy Days” Drake – “Toosie Slide” John Legend – “Bigger Love” twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” Best Quarantine Performance Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon CNCO – Unplugged At Home DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute Best Direction Billie Eilish – “xanny” (Directed by Billie Eilish) Doja Cat – “Say So” (Directed by Hannah Lux Davis) Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now” (Directed by Nabil) Harry Styles – “Adore You” (Directed by Dave Meyers) Taylor Swift – “The Man” (Directed by Taylor Swift) The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” (Directed by Anton Tammi) Best Cinematography 5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me” (Cinematography by Kieran Fowler) Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My” (Cinematography by Dave Meyers) Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” (Cinematography by Christopher Probst) Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii” (Cinematography by Arnau Valls) Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” (Cinematography by Thomas Kloss) The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” (Cinematography by Oliver Millar) Best Art Direction A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi” (Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen) Dua Lipa – “Physical” (Art Direction by Anna Colomé Nogu ́) Harry Styles – “Adore You” (Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks) Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” (Art Direction by Christian Stone) Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend” (Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter) Taylor Swift – “Lover” (Art Direction by Ethan Tobman) Best Visual Effects Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” (Visual Effects by Drive Studios) Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” (Visual Effects by Hoody FX) Dua Lipa – “Physical” (Visual Effects by EIGHTY4) Harry Styles – “Adore You” (Visual Effects by Mathematic) Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” (Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios) Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” (Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER) Best Choreography BTS – “On” (Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun) CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo” (Choreography by Kyle Hanagami) DaBaby – “BOP” (Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry) Dua Lipa – “Physical” (Choreography by Charm La’Donna) Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” (Choreography by Richy Jackson) Normani – “Motivation” (Choreography by Sean Bankhead) Best Editing Halsey – “Graveyard” (Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana) James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” (Edited by Frank Lebon) Lizzo – “Good As Hell” (Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan) Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” (Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico) ROSALÍA – “A Palé” (Edited by Andre Jones) The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” (Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana)

Megan Thee Stallion Takes Home Best Hip-Hop At VMAs [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On K97.5: