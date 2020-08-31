CLOSE
Jay-Z & Will Smith to Executive Produce New ABC Series & Is Tekashi 6ix9ine Paying For Beef? [VIDEO]

Tekashi 6ix9ine and his team are well aware of his online trolling abilities, which always garner him headlines. Except a few rappers spoke out over the weekend and said that they were offered millions of dollars from 69’s team to engage in a public beef with the NYC rapper. Lil Durk hopped on social media and posted a video exposing the situation, even though later on Tekashi said it wasn’t true… As he prepares to release his next album, we’re sure this isn’t the last PR stunt we will see.

Speaking of trolling, Headkrack reveals why Rick Ross was on social media this weekend seemingly calling out a G-Unit member, and this time it wasn’t 50 Cent. Lastly, according to multiple outlets, after being shelved by HBO for years, the Jay-Z and Will Smith-executive produced Emmett Till will finally be seen.

According to Deadline, the story has been picked up by ABC as part of the civil rights anthology series Women of the Movement and will be told from the perspective of Till’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley.

[caption id="attachment_880179" align="alignnone" width="896"] Source: @nickiminaj / Instagram[/caption] Nicki Minaj has collaborated with Tekashi 6ix9ine, again. Twitter is dismayed that the YMCMB Barbie would once again get down with a blatant snitch, but such is Rap in 2019. https://www.instagram.com/p/CBQdkz6HxRi/ On Wednesday, Nicki shared a couple of pics from the video shoot on her Instagram, making sure to mention that "some" of the proceeds would be going to The Bail Project, Inc. which helps out protesters who have been arrested. The caption even included a #blacklivesmatter hashtag. Bruh… Yeah, that's not enough to forgive the crimes of Tekashi Snitch9, who turned state's evidence and ratted out multiple people in his old Treway Crew. Yes, he was actually a square and he was getting extorted, but his behavior before and since gained the rainbow hair Brooklyn rapper negative sympathy on that front. https://twitter.com/OnikaForce/status/1270766136427261965 If you care, the forthcoming single, due out this Friday, June 12 is called "Trollz." Oh yeah, they're selling merch, too. https://twitter.com/NICKIMINAJ/status/1270851078691553280 While Nicki's Barbz were doing all sorts of gymnastics to her once again linking with the game's most infamous gaslighter, many were also sure to slander the Queens rapper for her suspect decision. Peep some of the assorted reactions below. Let us know what you think in the comments. https://www.instagram.com/p/CBQx7T8JNEa/?utm_source=ig_embed 

