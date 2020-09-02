Billy Sorrells File: DIY Billy The Builder Takes On A Wasp Next [VIDEO]

Billy Sorrells is always willing to help the people. So over the weekend, he decided to show everyone how he handles getting rid of a wasp nest SORRELLS STYLE.

In episode 1 of Billy The Builder, he walks you through the process of taking out those pesky critters, but we’re pretty sure like most of his advice, you probably should take it at your own risk…

Let us know on social media what DIY project you need Billy’s advice for next!

