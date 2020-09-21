Shy Glizzy Drops Final Project In ‘Young Jefe’ Series

Shy Glizzy has been “So Awwsome” for years now. With his first release in this series, ‘Young Jefe’ back in 2014 he definitely hasn’t slowed down.

Shy Glizzy was born Marquis Amonte King in 1992 and has always called D.C. home. His father died when he was young and Shy started on the wrong path, serving time for robbery charges when he was 16. After time in a juvenile detention center, he chose rap as a release. His first mixtape, ‘No Brainer’ came out at the top of 2011, following up with his second mixtape ‘Streets Hottest Youngin’ towards the end of that year. After getting his feet in the game, Shy Glizzy officially changed his stage name to Jefe in 2016. That year was also the release of ‘Young Jefe 2‘ which included one of my favorite songs Rounds.

September 2020, Shy Glizzy has released his final project in this series, ‘Young Jefe 3’ and he’s definitely closing it out with a bang!

Despite years of mixtapes, 2018 was a great year for Shy when he released his debut album, Fully Loaded. On this project, Glizzy recruited some of the biggest names in rap, with features from Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna, Rick Ross, and Young Thug. This album was a big success as it reached number 35 on the Billboard 200 album chart and sold over 14,000 copies, including album-equivalent units streamed on Spotify, Tidal, and others. On top of his own charting tracks, Glizzy makes thousands featuring on other rappers’ tracks. It has been reported that his net worth is $200 Thousand and counting.

Checkout some of his hits and interviews over the years below…

Shy Glizzy – Do You Understand (ft. Tory Lanez & Gunna)

GoldLink – Crew ft. Brent Faiyaz, Shy Glizzy

Shy Glizzy – Take Me Away

Shy Glizzy – Keep It Goin’

Shy Glizzy – Awwsome

Shy Glizzy Interview With Angie Ange

Shy Glizzy Interview

With DJ QuickSilva & Dominique Da Diva

