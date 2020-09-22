Louisville Police Preparing As If Cops Won’t Be Charged For Killing Breonna Taylor

A directive from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) to its employees has declared a state of emergency within the force “in anticipation of Attorney General Daniel Cameron‘s announcement in the Breonna Taylor case.” The development on Monday was an indication that the police department may be preparing as if the cops who killed Taylor in her own home more than six months ago will not be criminally charged for their roles in the controversial shooting.
The LMPD memo came just days after the city of Louisville settled a civil lawsuit from Taylor’s family for a whopping $12 million, one of the highest municipal payouts ever for police violence.
Sent by LMPD Chief Robert J. Schroeder, the memo calls for “emergency staffing” of the entire department “until further notice.” That includes eliminating the option of taking time off for any LMPD staffer and addresses overtime and 12-hour shifts, among other directives.
The African American Policy Forum, a nonprofit think tank dedicated to dismantling structural inequality, tweeted Monday that the LMPD’s state of emergency was “as clear a sign as any that justice and accountability are not forthcoming.”
Jurnalist and cultural critic Jemele Hill offered a similar sentiment when she tweeted Monday that “we all know what this means.”
The LMPD state of emergency was the latest development in a case in which officials have dragged their feet ever since Taylor was shot and killed in her own home on March 13. Cameron, Kentucky’s AG, empaneled a grand jury earlier this month but has been apparently deliberating since then. It is unclear what the grand jury’s findings were.
However, it is important to know that all of the maneuverings by the LMPD and Cameron and his office do not necessarily preclude justice from being served in this case. At least not entirely.
It was a little more than a year ago when the Dallas Police Department (DPD) issued a similar directive to its officers in anticipation of the verdict in the murder trial for Amber Guyger, the off-duty cop who shot and killed Botham Jean in his own home in 2018. In that instance, orders came down from DPD’s top brass that no officers will be given any additional time off until the trial ended.
Specifically, DPD cops were told to have their uniforms, gas masks, helmets and other gear ready, in an indication they were preparing for civil unrest.
But, as it turned out, Guyger was found guilty and sentenced to prison — albeit a relatively short prison sentence of 10 years considering the egregious nature of the crime she committed.
As such, there could still be a similarly surprising outcome in Taylor’s case. However, considering the source of the decision — Cameron, a Black Republican and a favorite of Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell who has politicized the case — all bets are off.
Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron has more smoke for Joe Biden than the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 26, 2020
You have time to do everything but arrest the police who killed Breonna Taylor. https://t.co/91JeqgS73W— Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) August 26, 2020
The audacity for Daniel Cameron to be speaking at the Republican National Convention, invokes Breonna Taylor's name and hasn't done a thing to protect her. Disgusting.— Tyler J. Carter (@SIPmyTHOUGHTS) August 26, 2020
This is Daniel Cameron, the former Black man and attorney general of Kentucky who chose not to do anything about Breonna Taylor's murder but just name dropped her during his speech at the RNC in support of Trump.— Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) August 26, 2020
May he get everything coming to him. #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/yLInaBi3Wg
Daniel Cameron’s star is on the rise for refusing to prosecute the cops who murdered a sleeping Black woman.— Jamilah Lemieux (@JamilahLemieux) August 26, 2020
Pretty gross of Daniel Cameron to even briefly mention Breonna Taylor— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 26, 2020
I went to bed last night convinced that part of the reason we are having so much trouble getting accountability for Breonna Taylor is because the GOP refuses to stop the ascent of Daniel Cameron.— brittany packnett cunningham. (@MsPackyetti) August 26, 2020
A Black Republican, mentored by Mitch who can win statewide office? They love him.
If Daniel Cameron doesn't say anything about his failure to bring justice to #BreonnaTaylor Understand that the #RNC2020 is offering nothing for you— Dr. Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) August 26, 2020
So stepin fetchit ass Daniel Cameron is why the killers of #BreonnaTaylor still haven’t been arrested.— Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) August 26, 2020
Today would be a good day to hold accountable and arrest those that killed Breonna Taylor.— Kimberly Early (@kimberlyjanese) August 26, 2020
Especially since Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron RNC speech is over and it’s been 160+ days since her murder. #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/h4l25MPtRR
Having Daniel Cameron speak won’t have the effect the RNC thinks it will.— Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) August 26, 2020
Black people are furious with him for not delivering the justice Breonna Taylor deserves.
Louisville Police Preparing As If Cops Won’t Be Charged For Killing Breonna Taylor was originally published on newsone.com