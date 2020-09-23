Waka Flocka might’ve dismissed the Coronavirus in the past as “fake” when the pandemic first began rearing its ugly head months ago. But that isn’t stopping him from encouraging people to get out and get tested today.

Taking to IG to show everyone how uncomfortable but necessary a COVID test is these days, the Brick Squad rapper seemed prepared for the test as he simply said “Alright, come on. Let’s go” before having a long cotton swab inserted into his nostril much to his chagrin.

Props to Waka for taking this step.

Remember, this is the same man who once stated that minorities were immune to COVID-19. A conspiracy theory that many believed and possibly led to more people getting infected as studies have down Black and Brown people have been more heavily affected by the pandemic than our Caucasian counterparts. But that’s just one of the few missteps the Atlanta rapper has taken in the past few months.

Not too long ago Waka Flocka also caught flack for suggesting that Megan Thee Stallion was to blame for Tory Lanez clapping her feet this past summer.

While we do hope Waka tests negative for the virus we wonder if he’ll actually quarantine himself should his test come back positive. People hate quarantining and rap stars definitely like to get out and live life. Hopefully, he won’t have to be subjected to that kind of life-saving boredom though.

Former COVID Denier Waka Flocka Gets Tested For The Rona On IG was originally published on hiphopwired.com

