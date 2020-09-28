Breonna Taylor’s Black Neighbor Breaks His Silence: ‘My Apartment Was Hit Too’

Breonna Taylor‘s former neighbor whose apartment was also hit by the same police gunfire that resulted in a weak indictment of a fired cop is wondering why the shots that ripped through his home weren’t factored into last week’s charges. Former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison, the lone person being held accountable in the shooting, was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for the bullets that hit a separate apartment that had white people living in it.
But Stanley David, who is Black, was sleeping in his bedroom alongside his young daughter when three Louisville police officers opened fire while botching the execution of a suspiciously obtained no-knock warrant, sending bullets flying through his apartment, which is directly above where Taylor lived. David’s elderly mother, a child she was babysitting and that child’s father were also in the apartment at the time of the shooting on March 13.
Their lives were also wantonly — and recklessly — endangered, facts that theoretically should have been considered by the Kentucky Attorney General’s office when Daniel Cameron presented their case to a grand jury earlier this month.
“My apartment was hit too,” David told the Louisville Courier-Journal in an exclusive interview. “The bullet that came through my floor right in front of my bedroom door, if that bullet went through my bed, maybe I would have been dead too. I’m a human being too.”
One bullet went through the hallway floor and another hit outside David’s bedroom door.
The indictment itself challenges logic. It is based on the premise that Hankinson, along with Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and detective Myles Cosgrove, all fired their guns a total of at least 30 times after Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, suspected burglars when he heard someone at the apartment door. When it was forced in off the hinges, Walker got his gun he’s legally permitted to own and fired a shot toward the door that hit Mattingly. Therefore, Cameron said, “Mattingly and Cosgrove were justified in their use of force after having been fired upon by Kenneth Walker,” in effect blaming Taylor’s boyfriend for her own death.
David, a 47-year-old who is originally from the West African country of Liberia, recalled the experience he lived through as being “terrible.”
He said he knew Taylor and refuted the law enforcement narrative that she was knowingly involved in illegal activities.
“Breonna was nobody like they claim,” he said. “For as long as I knew her, I didn’t see anybody coming there with anything like that. There weren’t people coming in and out. It was only she and her boyfriend.”
Cameron during his press conference suggested that is to blame for her death. Walker said he
David said no one in his apartment heard the police knock or announce themselves at Taylor’s apartment, contradicting Cameron’s opposite assertion when he defended the grand jury’s decision Wednesday.
“I don’t think that’s right,” he said of her death and the decision not to charge any of the officers in her killing. “Breonna was not doing drugs, and she got killed for nothing. She never had a gun. She did not shoot any shots.”
Cameron said last week that one single witness claimed he or she heard police announce themselves, but at least a dozen other witnesses interviewed said they didn’t hear anything before bullets rang out.
David said the shooting has affected his family’s mental health, especially his young daughter. He has problems sleeping at night. He and his family moved from the apartment complex in June.
The Courier-Journal’s report came as calls were growing louder for Cameron and his office to release the grand jury transcripts to see exactly what the attorney general presented. Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney representing Taylor’s family, said the indictment “doesn’t make sense” and that Taylor’s family was “outraged, they were insulted, and they were mostly offended.”
SEE ALSO:
Charles Barkley’s Breonna Taylor Slander Is Latest Proof He’s ‘Not A Role Model’
‘Look At The Coons’ Song And Video Go Viral After Daniel Cameron Defends Grand Jury Decision
Justice For Breonna Taylor: Powerful Images Of America Protesting Cop Indicted, But Not For Killing Her
Justice For Breonna Taylor: Powerful Images Of America Protesting Cop Indicted, But Not For Killing Her
1. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are AnnouncedSource:Getty 1 of 50
2. Hundreds of people protest on streets in New York after...Source:Getty 2 of 50
3. Thousands of Breonna Taylor protestors marched in NYCSource:Getty 3 of 50
4. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors DeathSource:Getty 4 of 50
5. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors DeathSource:Getty 5 of 50
6. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors DeathSource:Getty 6 of 50
7. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors DeathSource:Getty 7 of 50
8. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors DeathSource:Getty 8 of 50
9. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors DeathSource:Getty 9 of 50
10. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors DeathSource:Getty 10 of 50
11. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors DeathSource:Getty 11 of 50
12. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors DeathSource:Getty 12 of 50
13. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors DeathSource:Getty 13 of 50
14. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylor's DeathSource:Getty 14 of 50
15. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylor's DeathSource:Getty 15 of 50
16. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylor's DeathSource:Getty 16 of 50
17. Kentucky AG Makes Announcement On Possible Charges In Breonna Taylor's DeatSource:Getty 17 of 50
18.
18 of 50
NYC responds to Louisville police officers being cleared in Breonna Taylor death #BreonnaTaylorMatters pic.twitter.com/eZ8g21NR3j— Melissa Fares (@faresmelissa) September 24, 2020
19. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are AnnouncedSource:Getty 19 of 50
20. TOPSHOT-US-POLICE-SHOOTING-RACISM-BREONNASource:Getty 20 of 50
21. US-POLICE-SHOOTING-RACISM-BREONNASource:Getty 21 of 50
22. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are AnnouncedSource:Getty 22 of 50
23. US-POLICE-SHOOTING-RACISM-BREONNASource:Getty 23 of 50
24. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are AnnouncedSource:Getty 24 of 50
25. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are AnnouncedSource:Getty 25 of 50
26. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are AnnouncedSource:Getty 26 of 50
27. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are AnnouncedSource:Getty 27 of 50
28. US-POLICE-SHOOTING-RACISM-BREONNASource:Getty 28 of 50
29. US-POLICE-SHOOTING-RACISM-BREONNASource:Getty 29 of 50
30. US-POLICE-SHOOTING-RACISM-BREONNASource:Getty 30 of 50
31. US-POLICE-SHOOTING-RACISM-BREONNASource:Getty 31 of 50
32. Thousands of Breonna Taylor protestors marched in NYCSource:Getty 32 of 50
33. Thousands of Breonna Taylor protestors marched in NYCSource:Getty 33 of 50
34. Thousands of Breonna Taylor protestors marched in NYCSource:Getty 34 of 50
35. Breonna Taylor protestors gathered at the Barclays Center in NYCSource:Getty 35 of 50
36. Thousands of Breonna Taylor protestors marched in NYCSource:Getty 36 of 50
37. Thousands of Breonna Taylor protestors marched in NYCSource:Getty 37 of 50
38. Protest Against Breonna Taylor Charges In New YorkSource:Getty 38 of 50
39. Protest Against Breonna Taylor Charges In New YorkSource:Getty 39 of 50
40. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are AnnouncedSource:Getty 40 of 50
41. Demonstrators Call for Justice for Breonna TaylorSource:Getty 41 of 50
42. Demonstrators Call for Justice for Breonna TaylorSource:Getty 42 of 50
43. Hundreds of people protest on streets in New York after...Source:Getty 43 of 50
44. Hundreds of people protest on streets in New York after...Source:Getty 44 of 50
45. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are AnnouncedSource:Getty 45 of 50
46. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are AnnouncedSource:Getty 46 of 50
47. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are AnnouncedSource:Getty 47 of 50
48. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are AnnouncedSource:Getty 48 of 50
49. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are AnnouncedSource:Getty 49 of 50
50. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are AnnouncedSource:Getty 50 of 50
Breonna Taylor’s Black Neighbor Breaks His Silence: ‘My Apartment Was Hit Too’ was originally published on newsone.com