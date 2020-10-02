City of Goldsboro Small Business COVID-19 Grant Program Details

The City of Goldsboro values its small business community and recognizes the hardships this community has faced in recent months due to COVID-19. In response, the City of Goldsboro has partnered with Wayne Community College to create the Small Business COVID 19 Grant Program. The City is providing approximately 30 grants in the amounts of $2,500 or $5,000, for a total of $100,000 in immediate relief.

Additionally, the Small Business Center (SBC) at Wayne Community College will provide up to $1,500 in business support services, as deemed necessary. All applications will be reviewed by a counselor/business professional from outside of Wayne County, utilizing a business health check document. This evaluation will help identify individual business needs for immediate grants and long term sustainability.

Applications are being accepted through Friday, Oct. 16 at 5 p.m. for the City of Goldsboro Small Business COVID-19 Grant Program. Visit https://t.co/HBza1eZGcd to apply. pic.twitter.com/lMnmTI5Uhn — CityofGoldsboro (@cityofgoldsboro) October 1, 2020

Fund Details:

• Approximately 30 grantees based on a randomized lottery system

• $2,500 to employers with 2-8 employees

• $5,000 to employers with 9-15 employees

• Grant funds can be used for rent, payroll and/or COVID-19 related material expenses

• Up to $1,500 in business support services available through the SBC

Eligible Businesses:

• Will be independently-owned and operated, for-profit businesses

• Have more than 1 and less than 16 employees (full-time, part-time and seasonal)

• Located within Goldsboro city limits

• One or more business owner is a Wayne County resident

• Existing commercial enterprise that has been in operation since March 10, 2020, with valid Tax ID

• Registered with the state of North Carolina and City of Goldsboro to do business

• Has experienced layoffs, furloughs, expenditures or loss of revenue due to COVID-19

• Must be in good standing with all federal, state and local governments

Non-Eligible Businesses:

• Financial institutions, non-profit, or home-based businesses

• Bankruptcy and recent charge-offs

• Other ineligible business types outlined by the SBA here: https://bit.ly/32sQ8WT

Get more details here

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

City of Goldsboro Small Business COVID-19 Grant Program Details was originally published on foxync.com