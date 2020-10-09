North Carolina University Students Shelter Due To Threat Over Black Lives Matter Mural

CNN reported Friday ,The University of North Carolina at Asheville students were asked to “shelter in place” after the university received email threats, commanding the covering of the Black Lives Matter mural.
Black Twitter Laughs With Glee As Rudy Giuliani Is Terrified By Black Lives Matter
I could've provided myself with reparations this whole damn time!?! pic.twitter.com/w58xdVzGky— 🍍 (@Nehemiah___) June 24, 2020
Wow. You make it sound even better! 😬— Preston Mitchum (@PrestonMitchum) June 24, 2020
Oh snap! Guliani done found us out! pic.twitter.com/Q3aOADVFPG— Skylar Ezell is a Black, Broke, and Bougie Writer (@Skylar_Writer) June 24, 2020
Apparently #BLM took away both Rudy’s dentist & sanity. #SirThisIsAnArbys https://t.co/cPSqNvuzwd— Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) June 24, 2020
That sounds fucking awesome, what's the problem?— theouterskyrim ☭ 🏴🚩💥 (@TaylorMcFayden) June 24, 2020
We sure as hell do! We want ALL THE WELFARES and free passes you give to white men. When you give them to yourselves you call them different names, like bailouts, benefits, relief, tax breaks, jobs and grants.— Marley K (@MarleyK20) June 24, 2020
We want the same reparations white slave owners and farmers got! pic.twitter.com/czLjAovzpE
