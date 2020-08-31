CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

New COVID-19 Testing This Week At NC State

Black History Month Giphy
ImaniLia Face Masks

Source: Courtesy of Imani Lia / ImaniLia

Wake County is now conducting drive-thru COVID-19 testing at specified locations throughout the county. This free service provides an easy and efficient way for residents to learn if they have the virus.

The new testing location is located at the McKimmon Conference and Training Center, 1101 Gorman Street in Raleigh from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sign up here. 

 

Read More: Celebrities React To The Passing Of Chadwick Boseman

Read More: Michelle Obama Explains How White People ‘Didn’t Even See’ Her Despite Being First Lady

Read More: Sony Is Giving Grants For Women Photographers, Videographers & Filmmakers

 

2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet

Check Out 15 Of The Most Talked About Outfits In VMA History

15 photos Launch gallery

Check Out 15 Of The Most Talked About Outfits In VMA History

Continue reading Check Out 15 Of The Most Talked About Outfits In VMA History

Check Out 15 Of The Most Talked About Outfits In VMA History

[caption id="attachment_3189513" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty[/caption] The MTV Video Music Awards has always been a show stopper. This is the one show where pushing boundaries is encouraged and expected. Over the years we've seen some questionable looks. Some have been so over the top, we continue to talk about them to this day. I mean, who can forget Lil Kim's purple mermaid outfit? It has copied by so many people during the Halloween seasons. What about Nicki Minaj's 2011 Harajuku-inspired get up? That left a lot of people scratching their heads. This year, the VMA's will have a completely different feel to it. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MTV is going the virtual route. They've announced Keke Palmer as the 2020 host. This sounds like an exciting way to revamp the show and make it different. Now don't get me wrong, we've experienced the virtual awards show a few times already, but I'm interested to see how MTV will continue to push boundaries in such a controlled environment. We'll have to adjust to a new way of experiencing red carpet fashion. Will the virtual red carpet include the same jaw-dropping looks? In honor of the 2020 Video Music Awards airing this Sunday, we're counting down 15 of the most talked about outfits in VMA history.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

New COVID-19 Testing This Week At NC State  was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
Latest
Close