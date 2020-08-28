Drive-Thru Fair Food Days Are Back This Weekend!

DRIVE-THRU FAIR FOOD DAYS ARE BACK!!
Saturday, August 29: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sunday, August 30: 12 -8 p.m.
MENU:
Cotton Candy – $5
Roasted Corn – $5
Hand Dipped Corn Dog – $5
Hand Cut French Fries – $5
Funnel Cake – $5
Deep Fried Oreos – $5
Deep Fried Snickers – $5
Nathan’s All Beef Hot Dogs – $4
Red: w/chili
White: w/chili & slaw
Blue: Plain
Tropical Delights Smoothies
Strawberry, Pina Colada or Peach Cup – $5
Strawberry, Pina Colada or Peach in a Pineapple – $10
Pineapple, Raspberry or Swirl Dole Whip Cup – $5
Pineapple, Raspberry or Swirl Dole Whip Float – $7
Chocolate Chip or Cake Batter Gourmet Edible Cookie Dough
Cup – $5
Quart – $15
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade – $4
Bottled Water – $2
The Drive Thru Fair Food Days will be located in the parking lots off Trinity Road. Cash only. Remain in your vehicle, and a server will come to you!
