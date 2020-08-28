CLOSE
Drive-Thru Fair Food Days Are Back This Weekend!

DRIVE-THRU FAIR FOOD DAYS ARE BACK!!

Saturday, August 29: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, August 30: 12 -8 p.m.

MENU:

Cotton Candy – $5

Roasted Corn – $5

Hand Dipped Corn Dog – $5

Hand Cut French Fries – $5

Funnel Cake – $5

Deep Fried Oreos – $5

Deep Fried Snickers – $5

Nathan’s All Beef Hot Dogs – $4

Red: w/chili

White: w/chili & slaw

Blue: Plain

Tropical Delights Smoothies

Strawberry, Pina Colada or Peach Cup – $5

Strawberry, Pina Colada or Peach in a Pineapple – $10

Pineapple, Raspberry or Swirl Dole Whip Cup – $5

Pineapple, Raspberry or Swirl Dole Whip Float – $7

Chocolate Chip or Cake Batter Gourmet Edible Cookie Dough

Cup – $5

Quart – $15

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade – $4

Bottled Water – $2

The Drive Thru Fair Food Days will be located in the parking lots off Trinity Road. Cash only. Remain in your vehicle, and a server will come to you!

 

