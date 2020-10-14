CLOSE
Raleigh Durham No Longer On Top Of Best Places To Live

Aerial View of the University North Carolina Campus

Source: Lance King / Getty

According to a new report the Triangle missed being on the top 10 for Best Places to Live according to the 2020-2021 U.S. News & World Report.

The Triangle placed at No. 11 and also ranked No. 24 for the fastest-growing cities and No. 28 for the best place to retire.

Charlotte ranked No. 6 while Boulder, Colorado, followed by Denver, Colorado, and Austin, Texas made the top 3.

