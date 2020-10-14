According to a new report the Triangle missed being on the top 10 for Best Places to Live according to the 2020-2021 U.S. News & World Report.

The Triangle placed at No. 11 and also ranked No. 24 for the fastest-growing cities and No. 28 for the best place to retire.

Charlotte ranked No. 6 while Boulder, Colorado, followed by Denver, Colorado, and Austin, Texas made the top 3.

Read more at WRALtechwire.com

Raleigh Durham No Longer On Top Of Best Places To Live was originally published on thelightnc.com

