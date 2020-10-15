Pregnant And Gettin’ It: Kelly Rowland Is Now The Global Face Of JustFab

Pregnancy isn’t stopping Kelly Rowland’s grind. In the span of a week, she’s announced her second pregnancy with husband Tim Weatherspoon, her new single Crazy, and now a partnership with JustFab.

“We are so thrilled to announce Kelly Rowland as the global face of our brand.” shares Daria Burke, CMO of JustFab. “Kelly is a fashion icon, singer, songwriter, actress, mother, champion of women and so much more. We couldn’t have asked for a more incredible woman to represent the brand.”

JustFab turns 10 this year, and with this new decade, the brand has committed to elevating the product and brand experience. They are steadfastly dedicated to their mission of offering accessible fashion that inspires confidence, and to their goal of ensuring their customers feel seen, represented, and empowered. “There is no better woman to help us tell this next chapter of our story as we begin a new decade with a newly reimagined voice and visual signature,” Burke adds. “Kelly is the epitome of the chic, relatable friend that we set out to be for our members”.

Kelly will do a lot of work with the brand. She will also be featured in JustFab’s October episode of Leading With Style; a recently launched series that spotlights culture-changing women they admire. Kelly will discuss releasing and writing new music in 2020, the importance of sisterhood, fashion as armor, and of course, the sentimental moment with Beyonce in Black is King. The interview will be released on JustFab’s social channels when Rowland’s collection drops.

Both Kelly and JustFab have prioritized inclusivity with this collection. All styles will include plus size and wide width/wide calf options. “When I have the perfect pair of shoes on I feel like I can do anything. Nothing can stop me.” Rowland shared with the brand during design meetings. “I partnered with JustFab to make sure that women everywhere feel confident and empowered this fall. I want this collection to make women feel unstoppable.”

The Kelly Rowland for JustFab collection launches today. Shoes and clothing range from $19.95 to $49.95 and new styles will be released on November and December 1st. What do you think? Will you be shopping this collaboration?

