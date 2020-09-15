Durham Parks and Recreation will host another series of Fun Caravan events in September. Fun Caravan is a mobile recreation program that brings recreation to various parks by offering a variety of fun, active, and recreational experiences for families with children up to 12 years old. All children must be supervised by a caregiver at least 16 years old.

Due to the state and local COVID-19 safer-at home guidelines, DPR will follow a standard protocol to prevent the spread of virus. Modifying activities, increasing cleaning of the equipment and surfaces, and limiting the number of participants to 20 are some of the safety measures that DPR put in place to ensure the safety of participants, their families, and DPR staff. Because of space limitations, pre-registration of both participants and their caregivers is required.

Online registration is open and will close the morning of the program date unless space is available. Participants should visit the registration site to make sure space is available before coming to the Fun Caravan site.

The program offers a variety of unstructured activities in various parks in Durham. This program is weather permitting. The event will be held on Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. for each date and location below:

Date Location

Sept 16 River Forest Park, 1000 Windermere Drive

Sept 30 Orchard Park, 1000 South Duke Street

Oct 14 Southern Boundaries Park, 3400 Third Fork Road

For more information about the program visit DPRPlayMore.org or click here to register.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Durham Hosting Fun Caravan For Kids was originally published on foxync.com