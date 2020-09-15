Durham Hosting Fun Caravan For Kids

Durham Parks and Recreation will host another series of Fun Caravan events in September. Fun Caravan is a mobile recreation program that brings recreation to various parks by offering a variety of fun, active, and recreational experiences for families with children up to 12 years old. All children must be supervised by a caregiver at least 16 years old.
Due to the state and local COVID-19 safer-at home guidelines, DPR will follow a standard protocol to prevent the spread of virus. Modifying activities, increasing cleaning of the equipment and surfaces, and limiting the number of participants to 20 are some of the safety measures that DPR put in place to ensure the safety of participants, their families, and DPR staff. Because of space limitations, pre-registration of both participants and their caregivers is required.
Online registration is open and will close the morning of the program date unless space is available. Participants should visit the registration site to make sure space is available before coming to the Fun Caravan site.
The program offers a variety of unstructured activities in various parks in Durham. This program is weather permitting. The event will be held on Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. for each date and location below:
Date Location
Sept 16 River Forest Park, 1000 Windermere Drive
Sept 30 Orchard Park, 1000 South Duke Street
Oct 14 Southern Boundaries Park, 3400 Third Fork Road
For more information about the program visit DPRPlayMore.org or click here to register.
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica's Record-Breaking Verzus Showdown
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica's Record-Breaking Verzus Showdown
1.1 of 22
2.
2 of 22
If those were coochie-high boots instead of pants Monica had on, babyyyyyyyyyyy.......... 🤯 https://t.co/9AfuLvDRcQ— 𝕻𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖈𝖊𝖘𝖘 𝕻𝖆𝖕𝖎 (F²) 🥭 (@fonzfranc) September 1, 2020
3.
3 of 22
Even though the battle is over lets get to Brandy trying to censor Monica on Sideline Ho talmbout "my daughter's watching" GIRRRRLLLLLL #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/ZjDDiM9OrC— Gabe Aka Cutie🇭🇹 (@gabeakacutie) September 1, 2020
4.
4 of 22
Me waiting on monica to sing her lines to the boy is mine #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/uDOHFEnf2q— OmgIt'sKi (@KiToTheCore) September 1, 2020
5.
5 of 22
Brandy is fucking annoying yes but damn at least she was trying to keep it upbeat Monica ass was being so off. Like damn we know you don’t like her so why’d you agree to this lol #verzuztv pic.twitter.com/9YhNfNTRi2— Pickled Pussy™️ (@TheMelExp) September 1, 2020
6.
6 of 22
Monica and Brandy on that #Verzuz battle pic.twitter.com/52lzFTW3N9— TheNotoriousStevieB (@StevieB124) September 1, 2020
7.
7 of 22
Monica not cussing Brandy out for all that shade she was throwing makes her a winner #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/1EsrEGyl2G— dee (@carrelle_) September 1, 2020
8.
8 of 22
Monica does NOT I repeat does not like brandy at all 😂😭 #verzuztv pic.twitter.com/Ae5sXW7BBH— вα∂яια ♥ (@elusiveone92) September 1, 2020
9.
9 of 22
It’s gonna be another 8 years before Monica agrees to be in the same room as brandy again #MonicaVsBrandy #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/i0uRukc83e— ♡ ♡ 𝒟ℳ𝒲𝒾𝒻ℯ𝓎♡ ♡ (@Reddzz730) September 1, 2020
10.
10 of 22
Unpopular opinion- Monica’s outfit wasn’t fire, it was just Fendi. But I LOVED Brandy’s coat!— 𝕋𝕒𝕞𝕖𝕤𝕙𝕒 🌻 (@MsTameshaWebb) September 1, 2020
11.
11 of 22
This was Monica last night when the #Verzuz was over 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/R4Ty6IdA0y— Dimples 215 (@Mayne_atraktion) September 1, 2020
12.
12 of 22
Brandy vs Monica #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/Yvfji9KJ3v— Atticus with the Bat (@DashGetEm) September 1, 2020
13.
13 of 22
Brandy vs. Monica was a moment tonight. Something I needed. Felt like I was at a concert. I tell y’all about Black Women. 🤎— Tamara Renaye (@tamararenaye) September 1, 2020
14.
14 of 22
Brandy: I was 17 when I did that song— 𝓛𝓮𝓽𝓲𝓽𝓲𝓪 (@TiaMurae) September 1, 2020
Monica: I was 12 when I did that one
Erykah: ⬇️ 🤣😝 #MonicaVsBrandy pic.twitter.com/exslH60uzY
15.
15 of 22
Brandy: Are you having fun?— Wade, MPA (@317_Jefe) September 1, 2020
Monica: So much fun
#Verzuz #MonicaVsBrandy pic.twitter.com/8F4euHnTx5
16.
16 of 22
I hate the internet! #versuz #MonicaVsBrandy pic.twitter.com/x45nwVW7TX— Rahtatataa ⁶𓅓 (@rahtatataa) September 1, 2020
17.
17 of 22
My Mama Old As Hell She Text Me Talking about “What Channel Monica Vs Brandy Come on” 😂😂— HaHa Davis (@HaHaDavis) September 1, 2020
18.
18 of 22
And the winner of the best comment goes to 🤣🤣🤣 @fatbellybella @verzuzonline #MonicaVsBrandy #ErykahBadu pic.twitter.com/EMYQ5gvENX— LovingMyNiche (@niche_my) September 1, 2020
19.
19 of 22
Dammm Monica Hating 😂😂😂 #Verzuz #Brandy #MonicaVsBrandy pic.twitter.com/ibPTMnFvHP— NOBODY GOT YOU LIKE YOU GOT YOU ❤️ (@waterhead_reek) September 1, 2020
20.20 of 22
21.
21 of 22
Monica recorded that song when she was 12?— Derek (@i_m_kered) September 1, 2020
TWELVE?!?!?!!? #MonicaVSBrandy #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/uA4Xx99yn3
22.
22 of 22
Me screaming at my phone for Monica to sing #TheBoyIsMine. It’s all I’ve been waiting for #MonicaVsBrandy pic.twitter.com/4qsudIHYv6— Barna ➐ (@barnabasHh) September 1, 2020
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
Durham Hosting Fun Caravan For Kids was originally published on foxync.com