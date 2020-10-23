It’s 2020, but some things never change! Miss Benita Buttrell is still around and she’s got information to share with you!
Marlon Wayans posted on Instagram:
“Miss Benita is BAAAAAAAACK says “GO VOTE”! Y’all watch, share, post this HILARIOUS sketch by my sister #kimwayans directed by @therealdjsw1 GO VOTE! This is CLASSIC! #inlivingcolor”
10 Times Angela Simmons Gave Us Fashion Flare On The Red Carpet
10 photos Launch gallery
10 Times Angela Simmons Gave Us Fashion Flare On The Red Carpet
1. ANGELA SIMMONS AT THE "KEEP A CHILD ALIVE" 12th ANNUAL BLACK BALL, 2015Source:Getty 1 of 10
2. ANGELA SIMMONS AT THE "KEEP A CHILD ALIVE" 11TH ANNUAL BLACK BALL, 2014Source:Getty 2 of 10
3. ANGELA SIMMONS AT RUSH PHILANTHROPIC ARTS FOUNDATION ARTS FOUNDATION 'ART FOR LIFE' BENEFIT, 2016Source:Getty 3 of 10
4. ANGELA SIMMONS AT THE VIPE ACTIVEWEAR COLLECTION, 2016Source:Getty 4 of 10
5. ANGELA SIMMONS AT THE "SPLIT" SPECIAL SCREENING, 2017Source:Getty 5 of 10
6. ANGELA SIMMONS AT LUDA'S TOPGOLF TAKEOVER, 2018Source:Getty 6 of 10
7. ANGELA SIMMONS AT WETV'S "GROWING UP HIP HOP" EXCLUSIVE SCREENING EVENT, 2018Source:Getty 7 of 10
8. ANGELA SIMMONS AT BLACK GIRLS ROCK, 2018Source:Getty 8 of 10
9. ANGELA SIMMONS AT THE GROWING UP HIP HOP NEW YORK AND UNTOLD STORIES EVENT, 2019Source:Getty 9 of 10
10. ANGELA SIMMONS AT THE STARZ POWER SEASON 6 PREMIERE, 2019Source:Getty 10 of 10
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
Miss Benita Butrell Is Baaaaaack!!!! was originally published on foxync.com